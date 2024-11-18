‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ group returns for fifth Christmas with the aim of helping families in need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ group has returned for its fifth Christmas, with the aim of helping families in need who can claim toys donated by others across Northamptonshire.

The initiative operates on a Facebook group and members post toys they wish to donate to others for free – which is a great help in the run up to the festive season.

Each year the items are claimed and given as presents, to support each other through what can be a financially challenging time of year for many.

There are now more than 6,000 members, which has continued to grow since Emma Miller founded the group half a decade ago.

Emma anticipated the group would be a one off in 2019, but the fallout from the pandemic and the pressure of the cost of living crisis has seen the demand continue to increase.

“The best thing is that people who used the group when they fell on hard times are now in a position to give back,” said the founder. “It’s lovely to see the turnaround and toys are re-donated when children have outgrown them. They’re given a new lease of life.”

Emma recognises how difficult it can be for families to ask for help in the first place – and how good it can be for people’s wellbeing to give back to others when they are in the position to.

The group reopened on November 1 and Santa’s Little Helpers was “flooded with comments” from those who had been waiting for its return as they have lots to donate to new loving homes.

The founder wanted to promote the simplicity of joining, as members can immediately start commenting on posts and requesting items. Emma also explained it does not work on a first come first serve basis – the donor chooses the recipient.

There is also a new way to donate this Christmas, as Emma recruited Jo Morris from community hubs in Semilong, Bellinge and Briar Hill. Toys can be brought along to these hubs and they will then be distributed by Jo.

Sharing why she set up the group five years ago, Emma previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “My mum was a single mother and I watched her work seven days a week to try and provide for me and my brother.

“At Christmas I always thought I was doing her a favour by asking Santa for gifts I knew my mum couldn’t afford, so it just shows you the innocence of a child and the expectation of Santa.”

Having sadly lost her mother to cancer seven years ago, Emma hopes she would be proud of the group she created – and the fact it helps people in a similar situation to what she was once in.

When asked about the difference the group makes to the community, the founder shared that a toy voucher was spent helping a lady with terminal cancer last year. At a time when she was not in work and undergoing treatment, this was a massive help to her and her family.

To join Santa’s Little Helpers, visit the Facebook group here.