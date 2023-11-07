Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ group is back for its fourth year, with the aim of helping the 5,000 group members this Christmas.

Helping parents and families in need, members of the Facebook group post toys they wish to donate to others for free.

These can be claimed and given as presents, in the hope of supporting each other through what can be a financially challenging time of year for many.

The Santa's Little Helpers group was founded by Emma Miller and has amassed more than 5,300 members in four years.

The group has more than 5,300 members, which has increased by 600 since last year, and founder Emma Miller was only anticipating it to be a one off in 2019.

However, with the fallout from the pandemic and the pressure of the cost of living crisis, the demand has only increased year on year.

Talking to this newspaper, mother-of-two Emma said: “It feels great that we’re back and that it’s been so successful. When we first started off this group in 2020, it had 200 members.

“It’s really rewarding knowing the impact it’s made and the amount of people who have benefitted. I’m proud and pleased.”

Sharing why she set up the group four years ago, Emma said: “My mum was a single mother and I watched her work seven days a week to try and provide for me and my brother.

“At Christmas I always thought I was doing her a favour by asking Santa for gifts I knew my mum couldn’t afford, so it just shows you the innocence of a child and the expectation of Santa.”

Having sadly lost her mother to cancer six years ago, Emma hopes she would be proud of the group she created – and the fact it helps people in a similar situation to what she was once in.

The group opened to donations on October 29 and members have already been posting toys they have gathered over time for the benefit of others.

Emma described the economic climate as “one of the toughest times we’ve seen” and the reality is that people who did not think they would struggle sadly are.

“The group eases a lot of pressure,” said Emma. “Christmas can impact the mental health of parents and can be an awful time if you think you’ve let your kids down.”

The group founder wanted to take the opportunity to issue some gratitude to those who have shown their support and kindness.

Angie Hackett, who runs the NN4 Traders Facebook group, has already donated a £100 Smyths voucher and Abington Street’s Howden Insurance has a poster in their window to advertise the group.

Emma has also roped in her husband Shaun and his business, Viking Security Systems. With every new system he sells, Shaun will be donating a toy of up to £25.

There is one group member who continually goes above and beyond for others, and that is Benedetta Garba. Emma remains amazed by her generosity in collecting and taking donations to people who are not in a position to do so.