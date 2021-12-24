Hundreds of residents in a Northampton neighbourhood had a special visit from Santa Claus at the weekend so that 'no child would be left out' at Christmas.

Children in Ecton Brook were paid a special visit by Father Christmas and his helpers on Saturday (December 18), which was organised by the Ecton Brook Residents Group (EBRG) and West Northamptonshire Council councillors James Hill and Paul Clark.

Residents came out into the streets to see and speak to Santa Claus who did a trail around the area in his white Nissan Barbarian truck handing out over 350 chocolate selection boxes to children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa delivered hundreds of chocolates to children in Ecton Brook

Sally Jane Jordan, chair of Ecton Brook Residents Group, said: “December has been a busy month for EBRG we have planned our very first advent window trail, we went carol singing around the streets and then we had a visit from Father Christmas.

"The residents group wanted to fund this visit so that no child would be left out due to financial constraints.

"Father Christmas and his entourage were brilliant and the smiles on the children's faces made all the sleepless nights worth while.”

James Hill, councillor for Billing and Rectory Farm, added: “This was a fantastic event. It was great to see so many of our community out with lots of smiling faces.

Santa ringing his bell while hanging off the side of his white Nissan Barbarian truck

"Special thanks to EBRG on an excellent job organising the day. Also a huge thanks to Euro Scaffolding for a very kind donation.

"Finally, councillor Paul Clark made a very convincing Santa Claus.”

Donations were made by Euro Scaffolding Ltd along with Pets at Home to allow the event to go ahead.