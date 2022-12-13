The handmade sleigh that Santa tours in is the creation of father-of-three Luke Costello from Roade and last year raised over £2300 for the Milton Keynes Food Bank. This year he’s out again.

The bright red sleigh with wooden reindeer and LED lights can’t be missed and you will certainly hear Santa and his Christmas music coming as he tours round the south of the county.

The Santa Squad are out touring to raise money for the MK Food Bank

He is expected to arrive in Paulerspury later today, and will hopefully be seen flying through after the 6pm concert. Sweets will be handed out by Santa’s helpers who would all welcome donations in their buckets, to support the Food Bank.

There’s also a raffle that is helping the Santa Squad raise money too Charity Raffle

If you miss Santa later there are plenty of other places you can catch him on the countdown to Christmas.

Thursday December 15 6pm -8pm

6pm Blisworth

7pm Milton Malsor

Saturday December 17 2pm - 6pm

2pm Shutlanger

4pm Potterspury

Thursday December 22 5.30pm - 7pm

5.30pm The Old Crown Ashton

6.30pm Stoke Bruerne

Friday December 23 5.30pm - 8pm

Starting at Roade at Ashton Road and finishing at the Football Club

Check out the Santa Squad Facebook page if you want an update and access the live tracker.

