Santa and his sleigh are out on tour in Northamptonshire again
The Santa Squad are busy touring the area and this year you can track where to find Santa and his sleigh via a live link
The handmade sleigh that Santa tours in is the creation of father-of-three Luke Costello from Roade and last year raised over £2300 for the Milton Keynes Food Bank. This year he’s out again.
The bright red sleigh with wooden reindeer and LED lights can’t be missed and you will certainly hear Santa and his Christmas music coming as he tours round the south of the county.
He is expected to arrive in Paulerspury later today, and will hopefully be seen flying through after the 6pm concert. Sweets will be handed out by Santa’s helpers who would all welcome donations in their buckets, to support the Food Bank.
There’s also a raffle that is helping the Santa Squad raise money too Charity Raffle
If you miss Santa later there are plenty of other places you can catch him on the countdown to Christmas.
Thursday December 15 6pm -8pm
6pm Blisworth
7pm Milton Malsor
Saturday December 17 2pm - 6pm
2pm Shutlanger
4pm Potterspury
Thursday December 22 5.30pm - 7pm
5.30pm The Old Crown Ashton
6.30pm Stoke Bruerne
Friday December 23 5.30pm - 8pm
Starting at Roade at Ashton Road and finishing at the Football Club
Check out the Santa Squad Facebook page if you want an update and access the live tracker.
Note: The weather can hold Santa up and he’s a very busy man at the moment, so times can change.