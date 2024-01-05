The house in Lowick has attracted fans of the movie Saltburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of a critically-acclaimed film have been heading to the stately home in Northamptonshire where the majority of the movie was shot.

Drayton House near Lowick, familiar to local walkers, was transformed by producers into Saltburn - the private home becoming the movie mansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not the only estate in the county featuring in the film, with Corby’s Deene House providing its glorious grounds for some exterior action.

Drayton House as seen in movie Saltburn with Deene Park (top right) used for some exterior scenes/Warner Bros/Northamptonshire Heritage Forum

Northampton resident PR consultant Rhian Williams was delighted when she found out she lived close to where Saltburn was filmed and racked-up more than 3.4 million views on TikTok telling people how to find the house – but added people must be ‘respectful’.

She said: “It's amazing that this hidden corner of our beautiful Northamptonshire is featured in a major film like Saltburn. The walk up through the estate is stunning, as is the house, and is perfect for a stroll. I hope people continue to be respectful when they visit and stick to the public footpath and don't drop litter."

Saltburn tells the story of student Oliver Quick (played by Barry Keoghan) after he is invited to stay for the summer at the estate by friend Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi).

Rhian Williams has been to visit Drayton House/Rhian Williams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell, the production was allowed to use and adapt parts of the 127-room grade I-listed limestone home.

A spiral staircase seen in the film, also in the house according to Atlas of Wonders, was used by Ms Fennell with changes to the script for it to be included.

Visitors to Deene Park near Corby will also recognise a bridge seen in the film, providing the place from where where stones are thrown by family members.

The oldest parts of ‘Saltburn’ date back to the 14th century, with the interior courtyard, the square pond, the pool, the chapel and one of the three dining rooms used for the set.

Drayton House - Saltburn - can be seen from the public footpath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first time Drayton House has been used in a major production and joins Boughton House near Kettering – used for Napoleon and Les Miserables – on the county’s famous location list.