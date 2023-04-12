Salon shortlisted for ‘positive impact’ award for helping cancer patients through ‘most difficult time of life’

A Northampton salon has been shortlisted for a ‘positive impact’ award, for its work in helping cancer patients through the “most difficult time of their lives”.

Beauty Withinn, in Harlestone Road, could take home the top spot at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards – and they will learn their fate at the ceremony on June 15.

The recognition comes after the salon has shut its doors on two occasions to welcome adult cancer patients and give them some “much-needed TLC”.

The Beauty Withinn team, shortlisted for the 'positive impact' award at this year's SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Natalie Faulkner, who has owned Beauty Withinn for the past 15 years, said: “We made a shift to give back to the community, which is so important, and it has been nice to look after people.

“Making the award shortlist came as a surprise as there are so many amazing businesses out there and we submitted our story on a whim.

“If we win, it will be a full team effort. Everyone puts their all in, and we would be ecstatic and overwhelmed.”

Even making the shortlist is an achievement in itself, and Natalie says it is nice that their positive impact and attempt to give back has been acknowledged.

The cancer patients who attend the pamper mornings receive a free 30-minute treatment, which varies from having their brows or nails done, a blow dry, or having their hair shaved if that is what they want.

These events are in collaboration with The Lewis Foundation, a charity who provides free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands.

CEO of the charity, Lorraine Lewis, has been taken aback by the “amazing support” Beauty Withinn has given them and the patients in the local community.

Lorraine said: “For the people who attend it gives them something nice to look forward to – rather than thinking about their health.

“Having cancer is a lonely, frightening and isolating experience, but the pamper mornings enable people to connect with others who are going through the same thing and makes them feel less alone.”

Lorraine described the environment as “welcoming and relaxed” and said the team are “on hand to make the attendees feel loved and cared for during the most difficult time of their lives”.

“It is wonderful for a business to give up its time, especially in this current climate, to make a difference to the lives of others,” added Lorraine, who was also touched to see the cancer patients exchanging numbers and making future plans during the visit to Beauty Withinn.

Natalie said: “We wanted to help others through these difficult times, by giving them some TLC and perking them up.

“It’s important to feel loved and cared for.”

Natalie’s mother passed away of cancer and it was the eleventh anniversary of her death on the day of one of the pamper mornings.

As Natalie’s mother received help from a charity like The Lewis Foundation, the salon owner wanted to take the opportunity to help those in a similar situation.