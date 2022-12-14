Salon double nominated at 2023 awards ceremony despite only moving to Northampton a year ago

A salon has been shortlisted twice at The UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023, despite having only moved to Northampton over a year ago.

Remi K Beauty was first launched five years ago when the business owner, Remi Kupcikevice, lived in Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the big move from the countryside with her family in October last year, it came as a shock to have been nominated twice when Remi had to rebuild her client base from scratch.

Remi K Beauty has been shortlisted for ‘beauty therapist of the year’ and ‘best for aesthetics’ at The UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Remi K Beauty has been shortlisted for ‘beauty therapist of the year’ and ‘best for aesthetics’, and eagerly awaits the results in April next year.

The 37-year-old business owner, who works from a beauty room in her home in East Hunsbury, said: “I really like running a business here. I have lots of new clients visiting and they’re recommending me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I applied for the awards, I was not expecting to make the shortlists. I’m extremely excited and proud, and it was nice that my clients took the time to congratulate me.”

Remi believes she has adapted to living in Northampton well as prior to the six years she spent in Hertfordshire, she and her husband lived in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remi K Beauty was first launched five years ago when the business owner, Remi Kupcikevice (pictured), lived in Hertfordshire.

She previously worked in a salon while in Hertfordshire, but says that “post-pandemic it felt safer to offer treatments from home”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This journey has been constant hard work from the beginning,” said Remi. “Working in a salon gave me lots of experience working with clients, social media and advertising, and now I always use that to think about what’s next for my business – and to keep people coming back.

“Hopefully it will all pay off but to be recognised by The UK Hair and Beauty Awards means so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside her business, Remi also looks after her two young children, aged one and two.

Remi says she may not be the most experienced in the business and has not been established in the town for as long as others, but she is “trying her best” and “building trust with her clients is the most important thing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business owner one day hopes to operate from a salon before opening her own, as well as a training academy.