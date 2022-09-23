Saints captain Lewis Ludlam becomes Northampton Saints Foundation’s latest player ambassador

Northampton Saints Foundation has an exciting new addition to their ambassador team in the form of Northampton Saints captain and England flanker Lewis Ludlam.

Lewis, 26, joins James Grayson, Tom Wood and Jack Fleckney as an ambassador for the Foundation which uses the power of sport and the values of rugby to inspire, support and educate young people through social inclusion and education programmes delivered in mainstream schools and in hubs.

A hugely influential character around cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Lewis, who will face Leicester Tigers in the derby match tomorrow, made his Saints senior debut in 2016. In 2018/19 he was part of the team that lifted the Premiership Rugby Cup, England selection followed with a trip to the Rugby World Cup in Japan, in 2022/23 Lewis starts his third season as Northampton Saints’ captain.

Saints captain Lewis Ludlam pictured with Catherine Deans, Managing Director of the Northampton Saints Foundation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent years, Lewis has supported the Foundation by filming videos for Foundation Day and helping to raise awareness of the Foundation and the work it does. Lewis wanted to deepen his involvement and connection with the Foundation so now, as an official ambassador, over the season Lewis will be representing the Foundation at events and spending time with young people on a one to one and group basis to share his experiences and offer advice and support as a role model, with the aim to help to create positive futures.

Lewis said: “I’ve seen close to home how a lack of a support system can end in bad outcomes and therefore see the importance of the life-changing work the Foundation does. I believe as sportsmen and women we have a fantastic opportunity to support the surrounding community, by offering ourselves as positive role models. I owe rugby a massive amount and saw this as a great way to give back.”