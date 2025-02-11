A Wellingborough Town Councillor has called for barriers to be installed alongside the River Nene near the Embankment after the death of a 15-year-old boy on Friday.

Joe Maddy was a passenger when the car he was in, for reasons not yet known, left the road and entered the river.

The car crossed the grass verge between the road and the water – there are no any safety measures in place to prevent vehicles from going into the waterway.

Wellingborough Town Councillor Marion Turner-Hawes contacted the authorities, including colleagues at NNC, the Fire and Rescue service, the Police Fire and Crime Commissioners Office and the MP as soon as she was made aware of the tragic incident, that took place on Friday, February 7, calling for preventative measures.

She said: "We need barriers there. There have been vehicles going in. I'm calling for safety barriers. Anyone who makes a mistake could go in, and any car is going to end up in the river.

"It's terrible. People sort of shrug their shoulders, but we can prevent this, we can have barriers. The area needs a review. We could have another one of these accidents next week.

"This is not a knee jerk reaction."

The area has been the subject of scrutiny as many have called for better safety precautions, including lighting and railings between the footpath and the river.

Tributes left at the site include photos, personal items, and flowers

17-year-old Ronalds Abele lost his life in an accident at the river in May last year, and in the time since his parents have been keen to promote water safety, and have been critical of the safety measures at the Wellingborough stretch of the River Nene.

Cllr Turner-Hawes added: “I have been working as part of a group supporting the family of Ronald's Abele who lost his life in the River further down the Embankment at the Lower Wellingborough Lock in May 2024.

"Since then, we have been working to improve the water safety in the area all along the Embankment in Wellingborough, pressing NNC and the Environment Agency to improve emergency advice and to re-install rescue equipment along all parts of the Embankment including the locks and beyond.

“What may have made a big difference is the introduction of some kind of impact absorbing crash barriers along this stretch of the Embankment that might have prevented the vehicle entering the water in the first place.

"I of course, do not yet understand what happened to cause the car to end up in the water, but I feel that were appropriate crash barriers in place this may have reduced the likelihood of the car entering the water, and hopefully then saved this young person's life.

“There have been many deaths or incidents of vehicles entering the river at this stretch of road over the years, even in the 15 years I have lived here. Clearly, regardless of the precise circumstances of this incident, we should look to see if 'fail safe' measures can be put in place as soon as possible to drastically reduce the likelihood of any kind of vehicle ending up in the river ever again.

"My heart goes out to the family of the young person that lost his life in this incident and to all those involved, including the driver, and I send them my sincere condolences.”