Rushden 'public order' incident sparks police dispersal order

Police file picture

An area of Rushden has been slapped with a dispersal order by Northants Police after an incident on Friday night (June 10) in and around Upper Queen Street.

High-visibility patrols have been promised by officers who have said they will not tolerate any disorder.

Section 35 orders can authorise the use in a specified place for a specified period of not more than 48 hours, to move people on.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are aware of a public order incident that happened in the area of Upper Queen Street, Rushden last night.

"There is a section 35 dispersal order in place in this area tonight and officers will be conducting high visibility patrols.

"Northants police will not tolerate any incidents of disorder such as this and any identified offenders will be robustly dealt with. Thank you.”