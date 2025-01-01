Rushden promoter to welcome England rugby star for meet and greet in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rugby World Cup winner, Will Greenwood, will be in Northampton on February 28 for a meet and greet as part of an event hosted by the Rushden-based MacMaker Promotions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 7pm for the event at Mercure Northampton, which will include an on-stage interview and Q&A with Greenwood, hosted by Sky Sports presenter Adam Leventhal, as well as a memorabilia raffle, professional photos and a two-course meal.

The event will be in support of Autism Awareness Through Sport, a charity that aims to raise awareness and offer support to those with autism in grass roots sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dene MacGuinness of MacMaker Promotions told this newspaper: “After having great events with Jason Robinson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Mike Tindall in 2024, we’re looking forward to a big fundraising event with Will Greenwood.

Will Greenwood achieved 55 caps for England, including a World Cup winners medal in 2003 Photo: Getty Images

"During the event we are raising funds and awareness for Autism Awareness Through Sport.”

Will Greenwood was part of the 2003 England rugby team that won the World Cup and racked up 55 caps for his national team.

Domestically, his 12-year career was spent at Harlequins and Leicester Tigers, playing inside centre. Post-retirement he spent time as a pundit with Sky Sports and ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacMaker Promotions, based at the Rushden Home Outlet Store in Wellingborough Road, has previously welcomed other rugby stars including the likes of Jason Robinson and Mike Tindall.

Tickets for the event with Will Greenwood cost £60 and can be booked here.