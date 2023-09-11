Watch more videos on Shots!

Two men have been remanded in custody after being charged with three offences including a residential burglary in Rushden.

Ryan James Andrews, 37, and 31-year-old Kial Michael Thompson, both of Park Road, Rushden, have been charged with a burglary dwelling and theft, fraud by false representation and attempt burglary with intent to steal.

The pair are accused of breaking into a residential address in Tollbar, Rushden, and stealing bank cards, a laptop, PlayStation and AirPods on Tuesday, August 29, before using the stolen bank card.

Northampton Crown Court.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “ In addition to this, they are also charged with attempting to break into a residential address in Higham Road, Rushden, also on Tuesday, August 29.”

The pair were arrested in relation to all offences on Friday, September 1.

On Saturday, September 2, at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, Andrews pleaded not guilty to the burglary and attempted burglary offences however, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation. Thompson pleaded guilty to all three charges.