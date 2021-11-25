Rushden man appears in court over Kettering rape
He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on December 17, 2021
A Rushden man has appeared in court after being charged with one count of rape.
Andrew Bolton, 32, was charged by Northamptonshire Police in relation to an incident which took place in Kettering in October 2020.
Bolton, of Abbotts Way, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 17.
He was bailed ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on December 17, 2021.