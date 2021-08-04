Rushden man admits threatening paramedics with knife

A trio of paramedics who were called to an address in Rushden were threatened by their patient with a knife.

Paul Dunkley, 53, had been assessed by the medical team and when they said he needed to go to hospital he threatened them with a knife.

Dunkley has now pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting an emergency service worker over the incident, which took place on July 22.

Investigating officer PC Ben Crossland said: “Assaults against emergency service workers are unacceptable, these were members of the public serving their community and they should not have to work in fear of being assaulted. This case shows that swift and robust action will be taken against anyone assaulting an emergency worker.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "A man has appeared in court to admit to assaulting three paramedics who were trying to treat him in Rushden.

"At around 7.30pm on July 22, the paramedics were called to an address in Irchester Road over concerns for resident Paul Dunkley, aged 53.

"After assessing him, the medics decided Dunkley needed to go to hospital for treatment, at which point he became aggressive, picking up a knife and threatening the trio with it.

"Police were called and Dunkley was later arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency service worker.

"He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 24 and entered guilty pleas to the charges."