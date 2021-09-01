Rushden Lakes sustainable travel day will reward journeys by bus, bike and foot

Shoppers and staff at the Rushden Lakes out-of-town omplex will be rewarded for travelling to the site without their cars on the newly introduced Sustainable Travel Day.

On Saturday, September 25, from 10am to 2pm, every visitor who travels to Rushden Lakes via sustainable transport, can claim an instant reward for giving it a go.

Those walking, cycling, scooting or using public transport will be rewarded for their sustainable travel and all people need to do is prove they travelled to Rushden Lakes sustainably.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden Lakes - walk, cycle, scoot or catch the bus and get a reward

Rushden Lakes manager Donna French said: "We are really excited to be introducing our sustainable initiative and are hopeful that people will see the benefit of reducing their car usage.

"There are multiple of benefits for going car free including helping to reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution, saving money or if you are walking or cycling improving your health. We hope by introducing our sustainable travel day that this becomes a habit for people as the benefits and savings will add up over time.”

Shoppers and staff need to head to Central Boulevard on the complex, show a bus ticket, bike, fitness track record or proof of rental on the Voi scooter app and claim a token and get a free hot or cold drink from Bewiched, Magazine Heaven or Jamaica Blue.

While Rushden Lakes is keen to encourage as many visitors as possible to travel sustainably, there will be no restrictions in place on September 25 and the car park will remain open.