Rushden Lakes shopping date for I'm a Celebrity queen Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline played Lauren Branning in the BBC soap opera EastEnders

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:07 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:08 am

Shoppers at a store in Rushden Lakes will be able to get up close to a real life celebrity soap star when she helps a lucky competition winner on a shopping spree.

Jacqueline Jossa, 2019 'Queen of the Jungle' winner of I'm a Celebrity - Get Me Out of Here! and former EastEnder actress, will make a personal experience at the shopping park's Superdrug store.

To mark the 10th birthday of the Superdrug Health & Beautycard, store ambassador Jacqueline will meet and greet fans and take one lucky winner, who has already been chosen, on a shopping adventure on the morning of Wednesday, August 11.

Jacqueline Jossa will be shopping at Superdrug in Rushden Lakes

As well as helping with the shopping, Jacqueline will be picking out her top ten products from the store.

