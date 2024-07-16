Rushden Lakes shop closes - but only temporarily for a makeover

A Rushden Lakes shop has closed while it undergoes a revamp.

The retail and leisure development’s Holland & Barrett store has closed and will remain so until the end of the month.

A spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “Please be aware Holland & Barrett is now closed until 31st July as the store is having a makeover.

"We're very excited to see their fresh new look in a few weeks’ time.”

The Holland & Barrett store sits between Magazine Heaven and Flying Tiger at the popular shopping centre.

The health and wellness retailer sells a wide range of vitamins and minerals, as well as specialist foods and beauty products.

Last month the Northants Telegraph reported that Swarovski was set to close its Rushden Lakes store.

The brand, which specialises in crystal glass and premium jewellery, closed the doors for the final time at its unit in Garden Square on June 20.

There is currently no news as to what the Swarovski unit will become.

