A discrimination debate has broken out after Flip Out at Rushden Lakes was criticised by a former employee for having a specific security code word for when someone they believe to be from the travelling community visits.

The former employee insists that in the event of a traveller attending, the phrase ‘Tango’ is used to alert members of staff to their presence, which they believe to be discriminatory.

Chantelle took a job at Flip Out, but left three weeks later, citing this as the reason for her departure.

She said: “They say that this code word is for a certain reason but I saw the exact reason it was for, it was for discrimination.

“If they had said ‘okay we’re going to target violent people, if something arises we’re going to have a code word’, then yes, but what they’re doing is putting every single violent person in my people’s category and saying they have to be targeted as soon as they step through the door.

"They said they were going to use it to target people who are orange, that’s exactly how it was described to me by the boy who introduced me, he said the reason it was called ‘Tango’ was because ‘you’ll see them, they’re all orange, you’ll know exactly who they are.’”

She also insists that after speaking with a manager about the matter, she was told ‘we understand it’s prejudice, but there’s nothing they can do about it’, but later in a meeting was told by Flip Out the phrase ‘Tango’ was used as phonetic alphabet.

Chantelle resigned from the position soon after.

In response to Chantelle’s claims, a spokesman for Flip Out Rushden Lakes told the Northants Telegraph: “As is common practice in retail parks, we were provided with a list of security codes by the retail park for use on their radio system.

"As part of our staff induction, employees are made aware of these security codes. Some time after induction a member of staff raised a concern about a security code.

"We have raised this with Rushden Lakes.”

A Rushden Lakes spokesman said: “Our security team uses different operational code words for many different situations, as is standard practice.

"They are regularly reviewed.

"The use of these codes does not discriminate against any particular group.”

Billyjoe, Chantelle’s brother, posted a video on social media expressing his anger at the policy, calling it ‘disgusting.’

The video has been shared more than 1,000 times and had nearly 400 reactions on Facebook.

He said: “I feel disgusted with their policy.

"If I walked into a place and was being followed, it would make me feel uncomfortable.

“If you’re targeting someone, you’re going to have a bad reaction. That’s not resolving the problem, it’s making it worse.”

Speaking about her background, Chantelle said: "When I went in there, no-one knew anything about my background, it’s something I keep to myself a lot of the time anyway, unless I know I can say it.

“It affected me terribly, it was not an environment that it was okay to come out and say this because I knew everyone’s opinions beforehand.

“It was terrible to realise what people thought.

“I just don’t know what to do in that situation because it’s my job, and I’d been desperately looking for one, I get it, and then it’s like that.

“It’s been hard.”

Flip Out is an indoor trampoline park, designed for families, and holding regular parties and events. It operates in nine countries around the world, and has more than 85 parks currently open, being the biggest trampoline park operator in the UK.

Chantelle, who’s background is with the travelling community, criticised the business’ policy, and acknowledged the division it can cause.

She said: “I saw what it was used for, it was pure and utter discrimination, and that’s what it breeds.