Rushden Lakes confirms opening date for its new eaterie Yo! Sushi

And you don’t have long to wait!
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Mar 2024, 07:30 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 11:55 GMT
Rushden Lakes has confirmed the opening date for the latest eaterie to join the line-up of cafes and restaurant at the popular attraction.

Yo! Sushi is bringing its Japanese inspired menu to the retail and leisure site in the West Terrace later this month.

Rushden Lakes has posted on its social media channels, saying: “Exciting news!

Yo! Sushi is opening in the West Terrace at Rushden Lakes later this month

“Yo! is opening on Friday 29th March and we can't wait.

"You can expect fresh, flavoursome, authentic Japanese food.

"Sushi is what they are known for but they also have a mouth-watering range of hot street food - from traditional classics to innovative fusion dishes.”

Yo! Sushi has more than 100 locations in the UK.

Its new Rushden Lakes site will be joining the likes of Bill’s, Pizza Express, Wagamama and Wildwood.

However, it comes on the back of several other food and drink businesses closing their doors there, including Jurassic Grill, Blue Mountain Yard and Hopmaster.

