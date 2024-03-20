Rushden Lakes confirms opening date for its new eaterie Yo! Sushi

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rushden Lakes has confirmed the opening date for the latest eaterie to join the line-up of cafes and restaurant at the popular attraction.

Yo! Sushi is bringing its Japanese inspired menu to the retail and leisure site in the West Terrace later this month.

Rushden Lakes has posted on its social media channels, saying: “Exciting news!

“Yo! is opening on Friday 29th March and we can't wait.

"You can expect fresh, flavoursome, authentic Japanese food.

"Sushi is what they are known for but they also have a mouth-watering range of hot street food - from traditional classics to innovative fusion dishes.”

Yo! Sushi has more than 100 locations in the UK.

Its new Rushden Lakes site will be joining the likes of Bill’s, Pizza Express, Wagamama and Wildwood.