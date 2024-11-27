Rushden Lakes confirms opening date as new coffee chain set to open store this month
The shopping centre confirmed its opening date by sharing an Instagram post yesterday evening. Signs went up on the unit formerly occupied by Patisserie Valerie earlier this month, with a refit taking place ahead of its November 29 launch.
Jamaica Blue and Bewiched Coffee currently have units on the boardwalk itself, but on Friday they will be joined by the London-based company commonly referred to as ‘Pret’, offering yet another coffee option.
Centre manager Donna French said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Pret A Manger to Rushden Lakes this Friday.
"Pret’s arrival adds an exciting new dimension to our food and drink offering, providing visitors with delicious, freshly prepared options for every part of their day.
"We’re always looking to enhance the experience for our visitors, and Pret’s renowned focus on quality and sustainability aligns with our values here at Rushden Lakes.”
The coffee chain currently has 498 locations across the UK, and almost 700 in the world.
