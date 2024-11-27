Rushden Lakes confirms opening date as new coffee chain set to open store this month

With the news that Pret a Manger is coming soon to Rushden Lakes, the shopping centre has now officially announced that it will open its spot in the boardwalk this Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shopping centre confirmed its opening date by sharing an Instagram post yesterday evening. Signs went up on the unit formerly occupied by Patisserie Valerie earlier this month, with a refit taking place ahead of its November 29 launch.

Jamaica Blue and Bewiched Coffee currently have units on the boardwalk itself, but on Friday they will be joined by the London-based company commonly referred to as ‘Pret’, offering yet another coffee option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre manager Donna French said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Pret A Manger to Rushden Lakes this Friday.

'Pret' is opening its Rushden Lakes spot this week

"Pret’s arrival adds an exciting new dimension to our food and drink offering, providing visitors with delicious, freshly prepared options for every part of their day.

"We’re always looking to enhance the experience for our visitors, and Pret’s renowned focus on quality and sustainability aligns with our values here at Rushden Lakes.”

The coffee chain currently has 498 locations across the UK, and almost 700 in the world.