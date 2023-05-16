A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis following a police raid at a former carpet shop in Rushden yesterday (Monday, May 15).

Officers from the East Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a commercial address in the town’s High Street backing on to Rectory Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 780 cannabis plants in various states of growth, were found after tip-offs from the public to neighbourhood policing team and reports from members of the public about Brian Watts Carpets shop.

Police file picture

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Leigh Francoise Goodwin, said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.

“This is another prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to tackle the issues affecting their local communities and I would urge anyone concerned to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad