RSPCA has kicked off its annual ‘adoptober’ campaign as figures show the number of animals rehomed in Northamptonshire dropped in 2021.

The total number of animals rehomed slipped 26 percent from 564 in 2020 to 420 in 2021, as the number of dogs dropped from 68 to 67; while the number of cats decreased by 28 percent from 397 to 287; rabbits more than halved (dropping 52 percent) from 50 to 24; and the number of other pets decreased 14 percent from 49 to 42.

Across England and Wales, the average stay for an animal (the number of days they spend in RSPCA care from being ready to rehome to leaving for their new home) also increased for dogs by 9.4 percent - from 85 days in 2020 to 93 days in 2021.

Some of the pets who are looking for their forever homes in Northamptonshire.

The RSPCA’s annual Adoptober rehoming drive will run throughout October, promoting adoption and highlighting the many animals the charity has waiting to find their perfect match.

Pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “It’s really concerning to see that animals are staying in our care for longer and that less are being rehomed year-on-year. Unfortunately, we believe we’re really starting to see the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

“Many of the animals - particularly dogs - who are coming into our care have behavioural challenges which could be linked to how they were bred as well as lockdown limiting the amount of training, socialising and outside world experience they had.

“We’re also beginning to see more animals coming into our care because their owners simply couldn’t afford to care for them any more; or, in the most extreme cases, having been neglected or abandoned due to the rising cost of pet care.”

The RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index found that 68 percent of pet owners were concerned about the increasing cost of pet care while 19 percent were worried about being able to afford to feed their pets.

Long stay pets at the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch looking for a forever home include:

-Lulu and Alfie have sadly found themselves looking for a new home at the ripe ages of 13 and 12, respectively, after their previous owner had to give them up. Lulu has hyperthyroid which has damaged her heart so she needs special medication while Alfie, her son, is in good health and recently had his teeth done. The pair are very close so need to find a home together.

-Pebbles, 10, is a loving cat who is always pleased to see people. She’s very playful and enjoys spending time outside laying in the sunshine. She’d like a calm, quiet home without other pets and with no children.

-Waffles and Beans are two-year-old buns who were sadly given up to the RSPCA as unwanted pets. They’re in good health and will need a large enclosure to enjoy together.