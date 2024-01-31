RSPCA reminds XL Bully owners in Northamptonshire to apply for exemption ahead of TODAY's deadline
With only hours left to apply for exemption ahead of the ban on the breed, the RSPCA is urging XL Bully owners in Northamptonshire not to leave it “too late".
The national animal charity is hoping to reach owners of the breed to remind them that they have to apply online by midday on Wednesday January 31 for exemption and to legally keep their dog following the introduction of the ban.
It will be illegal to own an XL bully in England and Wales after this date, if the exemption process has not been completed.
Dr Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “Our message to XL Bully owners who want to exempt their dog is, please don’t leave it too late.
“Whilst there are ongoing legal challenges, we don’t know when these will take place or what the outcome will be - but as it stands, from February 1, XL Bully owners will need to have a certificate of exemption to legally keep them.
“If XL Bully owners do not have a certificate of exemption from this date, their dog will be illegal which means that owners could get a criminal record, their dog could be seized, put to sleep and they could face an unlimited fine.”
Owners of XL Bullies in England and Wales can apply for exemption on the UK Government website. There is a fee of £92.40 per dog and a requirement to have third party public liability insurance for banned breeds.
As part of the exemption process, XL Bully owners have to ensure a number of things.
What XL Bully owners need to make sure
- The dog is neutered (the dates at which your dog needs to be neutered is dependent on their age and more information can be found on the UK Government website)
- The dog is microchipped
- Third party insurance is obtained
- A certificate of exemption is issued
- That the dog is kept at the same address as the registered keeper except for up to 30 days in 12 months
- They notify the agency of any change of address
- They notify the agency of the death or export of the dog
- They keep the dog muzzled and on a lead when in a public place
- They keep the dog in sufficiently secure conditions to prevent escape
Dogs aged less than one year old by January 31, 2024 must also be neutered by December 31, 2024, and dogs older than one must be neutered by June 30, 2024. The RSPCA is urging owners to arrange for their dog to be neutered as soon as possible to avoid missing the deadline and risking the ability to legally keep their dog.
The RSPCA is part of the Dog Control Coalition, which does not agree with the ban on XL Bullies. The RSPCA say that behind the scenes, the coalition has been working to lobby the governments in the UK to minimise the impact of this legislation on responsible dog owners, behaviourally sound dogs and on veterinary professionals and their teams.