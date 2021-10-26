RSPCA called to rescue swan stuck hanging upside down from a disused railway bridge in Northampton

The swan was stuck in a disused railway bridge in Northampton.

A swan who got stuck in the girders of a disused railway bridge in Northampton was spotted by passersby who saw him hanging upside down underneath.

The passerby called the RSPCA and a rescuer was sent out to help the bird who was stuck off St James Mill Road East on Saturday (October 23).

Network Rail and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were also on hand to help save the swan, who was hanging upside down for around three hours.

Thankfully, the rescue effort was successful and the swan is expected to make a full recovery.

Rebecca Frost, RSPCA rescuer, said: “He was stuck between the metal beams underneath the bridge and was hanging upside down around 8ft up.

“I believe he had crash-landed onto the disused railway line overhead and then slipped through a gap, getting wedged between the beams holding the bridge up over the footpath and canal below.

“He’d struggled to get out of the gap so he tried to push himself down and out instead, but got stuck fast. It was very odd.

“I was really worried about him as he’d been hanging upside down for at least three hours by the time we could get to him and figure out a way of helping.

“I went up onto the track above and managed to carefully wriggle him out of the gap.

“Luckily, he didn’t appear to have any major injuries from the trauma but he did seem underweight and quite weak so I took him for rehabilitation at a nearby wildlife hospital.

“Hopefully he’ll be fit as a fiddle and back flying free again soon.”

Anyone who ever sees an animal stuck, injured or sick is urged to call the RSPCA’s emergency hotline on 0300 1234 999.

Rebecca added: “We’d advise anyone who comes across an animal in distress to monitor from a safe distance and not to attempt a rescue themselves.

“These animals can be strong and powerful, and could kick out or bite, especially if they’re injured or frightened.

“Please call our emergency hotline for advice and we’ll try to help as many animals as we can or we’ll suggest another local organisation.”