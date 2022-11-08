Royal Navy officers taking part in charity bike challenge for former colleague and friend who died of cancer

A serving Royal Navy officer from Northampton will be taking part in a charity bike challenge for a former colleague and friend who passed away from cancer this year.

Doc Cox, who is bringing his 38-year career to an end in December, is a Northampton local who coaches at Towcester Rugby Club.

It has been 35 years since he and his colleague Kerry Packer, known as KP, were on the same team as former navy rugby players and command field gunners – and this will be the final time they come together in their service careers.

KP (left) and Doc Cox (right) are taking on the challenge in memory of their former colleague and friend who passed away from cancer this year.

The ‘M6/50 wattbike challenge’ will see them attempt to ride one million metres in just 50 hours, in memory of their friend CPO Graham ‘Sid’ Street. They aim to keep his legacy alive and raise funds for Charlie’s Beach Hut, a charity he was a “proud patron” for.

Charlie’s Beach Hut aims to allow families to create forever memories in a relaxing environment – whether that is those who have children with life limiting illnesses, or families of firefighters who have suffered bereavement or life-changing injuries.

KP said: “Sid was a huge character and was always there when anyone needed help or advice. During his illness, he raised more than £250,000 for various cancer charities and it seemed fitting to keep his memory alive by raising funds for one of his favourite charities.

“Made in the Royal Navy isn’t just a slogan, it’s what we are about – here to support each other in all circumstances, even after our demise. Hopefully we can do him proud and whilst it’s going to be a hard graft, Doc and I can at least have the solace of knowing we are not suffering alone.”

“We’ll likely take the opportunity to revel in each other’s torment,” added KP, with a wink.

The M6/50 challenge is taking place at Portsmouth Rugby Club from 8am on November 11, and will be non-stop until 10am on Remembrance Sunday (November 13) – when Doc and KP will lay a wreath at the rugby club as Sid was actively involved there as a player and coach.