Royal & Derngate CEO looks back on year that began with ‘real worry’ but is ending on a high

The CEO of the Royal & Derngate has reflected on 2024, sharing that the year began with “real worry” but is ending with a brilliant programme of shows and a bright future ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of spaces at the theatre reopened in September this year, following the discovery of RAAC a year earlier, and Jo Gordon says the focus of 2024 was getting back on track.

“We started 2024 with a real worry about what the year was going to look like and how the RAAC was going to be resolved,” Jo told the Chronicle & Echo. “We wondered how the challenges were going to play out and this impacted us looking ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were confident about the brilliant programme of shows, but it was what experiences we were going to be able to give customers when they arrived.

Royal & Derngate CEO Jo Gordon has reflected on 2024, sharing that the year began with “real worry” but is ending with a brilliant programme of shows and a bright future ahead.

“With such good workarounds, we became very comfortable with our new normal and our audiences were incredibly patient – and adamant about getting in and having a good time.”

Jo is pleased to have welcomed West End names like Pretty Woman to the stage this year, as well as their Made in Northampton programme which helped people make their writing and stage debuts.

“One of our key changes was our commitment to people with disabilities,” said Jo, who added that more shows than ever have been signed, captioned and more accessible this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what she believes audience members like most about the experience at the Royal & Derngate, Jo said: “We learnt in Covid that people love the shared experience and being together. They feel the history in the Royal, and the people sat in the same space hundreds of years before them.

The CEO’s proudest moment of the year was watching the team come together when they were under most pressure, and how everyone became innovative to make things work.

“At the Derngate, we are so thrilled that so many people had their first ever theatre experience with us this year. People feel the buzz and excitement, and feel like they’re treating themselves.

“We’re aware with the cost of living crisis that people have to be smart with their money and moments, and it’s a privilege that people choose to have them with us. They want the full experience.”

The CEO’s proudest moment of the year was watching the team come together when they were under most pressure, and how everyone became innovative to make things work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also pleased that the venue hosted GenFest, which celebrated the work of our region’s artists and encouraged them to stay in the area as the town often loses them to bigger cities.

Looking to 2025, Jo is excited to see the rollout of projects from the venue’s new artistic director. One of those is ‘Top Gs Like Me’, in which the auditorium will be turned into an immersive skate park to address today’s internet culture. The set will take inspiration from Radland Skate Park.

With a focus on inviting 15 to 18 year olds to the theatre, this experience will hone in on what it is like for the young people of Northampton to navigate this extraordinary world and modern society.

For more information on what the Royal & Dergate has in store for 2025, visit their website here.