Rose of Northamptonshire awards: Meet the people making a difference in our communities

‘Congratulations to all our worthy award winners’

Throughout August and September, representatives from Northamptonshire Community Foundation and the North and West Northamptonshire Unitary Authorities have presented 57 community heroes across the county with Rose of Northamptonshire Awards.

First launched in 2021 by the High Sheriff’s Office, the Lord Lieutenancy, and what was at the time Northamptonshire County Council, the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards recognise and celebrate groups and individuals who work tirelessly to better their local communities.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “re-launching the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards has been a wonderful opportunity to shine a light on unsung community heroes across the county, congratulations to all our worthy award winners.

“I’m very excited to say that this is not a one-off, the public will be able to nominate community champions again in Spring 2024.”

The awards initiative was re-launched in 2023 by a partnership between Northamptonshire Community Foundation and the North and West Northamptonshire Unitary Authorities, to shine a light on those whose dedication to their community often goes unnoticed or unacknowledged.

Jane Capps Northamptonshire High Sheriff, Milan Shah MBE, presenting Jane Capps from Off the Streets NN with a Rose of Northamptonshire Award. Volunteer-run community organisation Off the Streets NN have provided over 100 lifesaving bleed kits to communities across the county. The team also provide training on how to stop critical bleeds, run school workshops and distribute amnesty bins, with over 2,000 knives handed in so far.

Sabrina Oakley Foundation Vice President Crispin Holborrow DL presenting Sabrina Oakley from Baby Basics Northampton with a Rose of Northamptonshire Award. Sabrina Oakley helped to found Baby Basics Northampton and continues to ensure the charity thrives, providing starter packs to new Mums across Northamptonshire. Sabrina is also a Regional Hub Lead with Baby Basics UK, guiding new centres as they establish themselves.

Lee Burrows Councillor Dan Lister from West Northants Council presenting Lee Burrows, Founding Member of The Wild Bunch, with a Rose of Northamptonshire Award. Lee Burrows works to protect and improve the local environment. As a Founding Member of The Wild Bunch, a wildlife and conservation working group, Lee works with a variety of local organisations to educate participants about the importance of protecting local wildlife.