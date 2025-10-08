Rocket the cat wandered into Northampton village primary school and made himself at home THREE WEEKS after going missing

A cat, named Rocket, wandered into a Northampton village primary school and made himself right at home THREE WEEKS after going missing from his family home.

On Monday October 6, The Robins Class at Harlestone Primary School had an unexpected visitor, when a black cat strolled into the classroom, as children in reception, year one and year two were going about their day.

Class teacher Laura Bailey said the cat was “very vocal” and clearly lost, but was friendly and keen for some attention.

Laura said: “Once he joined us in class, he made himself right at home. Even settling on my lap while I taught phonics!

Rocket the cat wandered into a classroom at Harlestone Primary School on Monday October 6.

“The children were instantly concerned and wanted to help. Together, we talked about what we could do to look after him, and the children decided to make posters to let others know that we’d found a cat who might be missing.

"Before he was collected, one of our kind local residents kindly provided some cat food for our classroom visitor, and the children were delighted to help make sure he felt safe and cared for.”

Rocket was taken to the vets and thanks to his microchip it was discovered that the six-year-old had been missing from his home in Chapel Brampton for three weeks.

The inquisitive feline had managed to travel more than two miles to reach the primary school, but in a strange coincidence, it transpired that Rocket’s owner – Michele – attended the primary school in the 1970s.

Michele and her siblings attended Harlestone Primary School in the 1970s.

Laura added: “It felt like such a wonderful full-circle moment that Rocket found his way to us, the very school Michele and her family once attended.

“It’s been such a feel-good experience for our school community. Showing the power of kindness, microchipping, and those special local connections that make Northamptonshire such a warm and caring place to live.”

Michele has thanked the school for looking after Rocket and taking him to the vets so they could be reunited.