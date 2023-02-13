Robbery linked to Wellingborough stabbing - motorists asked to check dashcams

The stabbing of a man at a house in Wellingborough has been linked with a robbery at the same address in The Crescent.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being stabbed but is not believed to have sustained any life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to an address in The Crescent, off Gleneagles Drive, on Friday night.

But it has now been revealed that two men forced their way into the house in which the man was stabbed.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after two males got out a vehicle and forced entry to a property in The Crescent, between 7pm and 7.30pm.

"Officers investigating this incident are asking motorists, who were travelling in the area of The Crescent on Friday evening, to check their dash-cam to see if they have inadvertently captured two people in a small dark coloured vehicle.”