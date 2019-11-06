Roadworks on major road in Northampton town centre causing long delays

Delays are expected in the town centre for several weeks as roadworks commence in Wellingborough Road.

Roadworks in Wellingborough Road have resulted in a number of diversions, restrictions and reduction in parking for several weeks running into the end of January.

Part of the road has also been closed, narrowing it to one lane.

The roadworks have resulted in long delays in the area as well as surrounding town centre routes.

Motorists are being advised by Northamptonshire County Council that delays are likely to continue until December 7.

The roadworks are expected to carry on until the end of January.