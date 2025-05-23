Road closures affecting A45 motorists near Rushden Lakes due to industrial estate fire

Smoke rises from the fire in Rushden /Paul Binns

Road closures affecting motorists near Rushden Lakes due to industrial estate fire have been out in place by emergency service personnel.

Firefighters were called to Sanders Lodge Industrial Estate in Rushden just before 6.30am today (Friday, May 23) to a huge blaze in plastic bales ready for recycling.

Roads around the area off Wellingborough Road have been cordoned off to allow access for fire appliances attending the scene at Monoworld Recycling.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "We’re supporting our Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service colleagues as they deal with the large fire which broke out earlier today (Friday, May 23) at Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden.

“A number of road closures are currently in place to support public safety and emergency services activity.”

Roads closed are:

• Full closure of all slip roads at junction 16 of the A45, both eastbound and westbound (the A45 itself is open past the scene)

• Ditchford Road, between the junction with Mill Road and the A45

• Northampton Road at the junction with Wellingborough Road

• Wellingborough Road at the junction with Washbrook Road

Motorists have been asked to avoid these areas and find alternative routes.

The spokesman added: “Thanks for your patience while we and blue light partners deal with this incident.”