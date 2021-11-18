ROAD CLOSED: Smash involving lorry and car blocks A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough
Diversion route set up following crash near Earls Barton
Police are advising drivers to avoid the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough after a crash closed the eastbound carriageway mid-morning on Thursday (November 18).
The road is shut between the Great Billing turn and the B573 at Earls Barton following the collision, reported to have involved a lorry and a car, at just after 10am.
National Highways said emergency services are in attendance while traffic officers and contractors are on the way to assist with traffic management.
A spokesman said: "Traffic is being diverted via the A428 Bedford Road to the A509 roundabout near Warrington.
"Please allow extra time for your journey should you be travelling in the area this morning."
Local traffic using the A4500 'old' Wellingborough Road as an alternative are being warned the road is also closed through Wilby village for resurfacing work.