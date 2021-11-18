ROAD CLOSED: Smash involving lorry and car blocks A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough

The A45 is shut following a crash between Northampton and Wellingborough on Thursday morning

Police are advising drivers to avoid the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough after a crash closed the eastbound carriageway mid-morning on Thursday (November 18).

The road is shut between the Great Billing turn and the B573 at Earls Barton following the collision, reported to have involved a lorry and a car, at just after 10am.

National Highways said emergency services are in attendance while traffic officers and contractors are on the way to assist with traffic management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "Traffic is being diverted via the A428 Bedford Road to the A509 roundabout near Warrington.

"Please allow extra time for your journey should you be travelling in the area this morning."