Road closed after fire at Grade II listed building in Northampton ‘will be open early in the new year’

Demolition work on a fire-ravaged building in Northampton that begun days after a Chron story highlighting delays will be finished early in the new year, the council has pledged.

Work to clear the site of the former Ex-Servicemen’s Club & Institute in Sheep Street began on Friday, October 24. Several days before that, the Chronicle & Echo published a story highlighting the concern of local businesses that nothing had happened in seven months.

The building was destroyed on Sunday, March 30, sending thick black smoke across the town.

Up until last month, the structure had remained in a condemned state, with rubble spilling into the street, leaving Sheep Street, up to its junction with Church Lane, coned off by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

At the time, WNC gave no comment.

However, in a new statement published today, Tuesday November 4, WNC has given more information – and a commitment to when the work will be finished.

A spokesperson said the council was making “strong progress...with the aim of reopening the road early in the new year at the latest”.

“WNC has worked closely with the charitable trust that owns the building to facilitate demolition. The process has involved careful coordination to address several challenges.”

Some of the issues, WNC said, involved getting formal authorisation for the work, getting utilities disconnected and removing asbestos.

The spokesperson added: “Whilst WNC will cover the cost of the work, a charge on the land will enable it to recover costs associated with the demolition and clearance.”

Cllr Richard Butler, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We understand how disruptive the closure of Sheep Street has been for residents and businesses, and we’re doing everything we can to get it reopened as soon as possible.

“Our teams are working closely with the demolition crew to move swiftly and safely, and we’re optimistic that the road will be back in use not far into the new year.

“While unforeseen complications can always arise with a site like this, we’re committed to keeping the community informed and making steady progress.”