Road bike worth nearly £4,000 stolen from Wellingborough home by 'man with dark moustache'
A specialised road bike valued at between £3,500 and £4,000 was stolen after a burglar went into the garage of a house in Abbots Way, Wellingborough.
The suspect, described as of an average build with a dark moustache and blue anorak, peddled off after taking the high-value white S-Works specialised road bike.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place between 1pm and 1.10pm on Friday, October 27.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered or seen the pictured bike for sale in unusual circumstances.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.