Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement has received mixed reviews from West Northamptonshire Councillors (WNC), who have raised concerns it might not be enough.

The Spring Statement, issued by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Wednesday 23 March, was said to be "the biggest net cut to personal taxes in over a quarter of a century" when Mr Sunak revealed his plans to the Commons.

The two big measures announced on Wednesday were a rise in the income threshold at which point people start paying National Insurance, up from £9,570 to £12,570 in July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Sunak said this was a "tax cut for employees worth over £330 a year" which is expected to cost the government about £6bn this year and about £5bn in 2024-25.

The chancellor also promised to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p in the pound in 2024.

The statement has also promised additional funds for local authorities.

James Hill, Assistant Cabinet Member for Planning, said: "Obviously these are very difficult times for residents with cost of living sky rocketing. I personally feel more could have been done in regards for fuel and energy costs as these will really hit people hard in April.

Mr Sunak argued that current struggles are not unique to the UK

"I am however delighted that more money will be given to Local Authority’s for the Household Support Fund.

"I know that lots of my lower income residents have benefited from West Northamptonshire Council’s Household support fund in the past and I am hopeful that the Chancellors announcement will enable the council to continue providing it."

Meanwhile Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said in a tweet

He tweeted: "I look forward to learning how much this equates to for @WestNorthants residents - we will ensure that those in most need have access to this scheme and the money reaches them during these tough times."

However, critics have pointed out that tax rises, introduced by Mr Sunak last year, are actually higher than the cuts this time around.

The Resolution Foundation estimates that, taking into account both National Insurance and income tax changes, a household on average earnings would be about £535 worse off by 2024-25.

Deputy Leader of WN Labour Group Cllr. Emma Roberts said: “This statement did nothing to improve things for workers in West Northants, at a time when we are all really feeling the pinch. The ‘tax cuts’ that the Chancellor announced yesterday will only undo 1/6 of the tax rises he has already announced.

"The Spring statement failed to deliver for workers whilst also containing nothing for people on Universal Credit, Pensioners and those living with disabilities.

"Levelling up is meant to be this government’s top priority but for this Chancellor it is clearly not.

"Rishi Sunak said that his economic plan ‘starts today’ and yet we have had 12 years of Conservative control of the economy. He delivered an empty economic statement and waved a couple of pamphlets containing some creative accounting and expects everything to work itself out.

"It’s time for the Tories to get serious and really help the British people with the cost of living crisis before livelihoods are lost.”