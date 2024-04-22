REVIEW: This hidden gem’s monthly events are fantastic at bringing the Northampton community together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

T’s Coffee is certainly a hidden gem in Northampton and their monthly mini markets and craft fairs successfully bring the community together – which is great to see.

Having gone along to the latest local produce and craft fair on Sunday (April 21), the promise of “discovery and community vibes” was definitely delivered.

As we walked along the path after parking up, you could see the variety of stalls set up in the distance and how many visitors had gathered for the occasion.

The open space was filled with families perusing the stalls, enjoying a drink from T’s Coffee or a bite to eat from The Courtyard Creperie, and there were plenty of furry friends that had joined their owners for the day out.

One thing many events lack is adequate seating and with lots of people in attendance at around lunchtime when we went along, there was not a shortage of places to sit.

For those interested in having something to eat, wood fired pizzas were being freshly prepared in a food van – and there were sweet treats available to devour afterwards.

Cookies from Made by Millie and gluten-free goodies from GF Shoetown Baker were going quickly and they both sold out before the event officially ended at 3pm. A great achievement for two of the town’s hard-working businesswomen.

With free parking for up to 100 cars until the fair ended at 3pm, you could tell that families were there to make a day of it. After enjoying all that T’s Coffee had to offer, it was clear many planned to take their dogs on a wander through the woodland walk.

Despite the chilly temperatures on Sunday, the heart and soul of the independent business community were out in force to show the people of Northampton what they are about.

And what made it so special is that everything was crafted with love and passion right here in the county.

If you were unable to attend this weekend, do not fear as the next three produce and craft fairs are planned for June 23, September 1 and November 3 – amongst the other events T’s Coffee has lined up each month.

There certainly was not a shortage of places to sit for the many families and groups in attendance.

I would highly recommend attending if you want to browse, shop and support local, and find out more about the unique businesses, traders and crafters we have at the heart of our town.

To make the most of T’s Coffee, The Courtyard Creperie and the woodland walk before then, organisers urge visitors who have not been before to ignore online maps and sat navs as it takes you to a home in Pitsford. The venue is not based at Pitsford Reservoir either, although it is just a 30-minute walk away.

Instead, attendees should use what3words to find the venue using @park.pocket.park. The entrance is located at the old Pitsford Quarry, just past Hassett Fencing on the opposite side of Harborough Road.