REVIEW: ‘The Church Northampton is great if you’re looking to push the boat out for a special occasion’

You cannot deny that Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to spend time and celebrate with loved ones.

Having kindly been invited to The Church Northampton for their Valentine’s event last night (February 14), it was delightful to spend the evening celebrating love and being surrounded by other couples doing the same.

The Church Northampton, located at the bottom of Bridge Street, is an events and dining experience, as well as a wedding venue, in a 12th century church at the heart of the town.

The location wows both inside and out, and was particularly romantic with fairy lights and candles everywhere you looked.

Greeted with a glass of prosecco on arrival, we were shown to our table – draped in pink and with many candles lit.

The live singer Hannah Faulkner began as couples continued arriving, and kept us entertained all evening with acoustic covers that made for the perfect background to everyone chatting away.

With the food served at 7.30pm on the dot, as promised, it did not disappoint. We began with bread and oils, followed by a baked camembert to share. Nothing says love like choosing to share a course with your partner…

The delicious starters were followed by a lemon and prosecco granita palate cleanser, which is unlike anything we had tasted before and certainly did the job ahead of the next course.

A hearty main was to come and we both chose the chicken breast wrapped in prosciutto, accompanied by broccoli, potato and jus. The generous portion sizes had us filling up by the end of the third course, but of course there was still room for dessert.

After a short break and more music from Hannah, the strawberry cheesecake – the course we were most looking forward to – was served and it was delicious.

As if we could expect anymore, the meal ended with a cheeseboard. With three cheeses and a range of crackers, grapes and chutney, it is fair to say we devoured a lot of cheese that evening.

The five-course meal and live acoustic entertainment made for an enjoyable evening out.

We continued to take in the romantic ambience as couples began to depart after finishing their meal, as there was no rush and plenty of time to enjoy the experience.

Hannah continued playing until 10pm and, from the response of the fellow attendees, the live acoustic music went down a treat.

We thoroughly enjoyed our time at The Church Northampton and would highly recommend the experiences they offer if you are looking to push the boat out for a special occasion.

Though their events may be pricier than alternative ways to celebrate, we believe the attention to detail and atmosphere set this apart from a regular meal.

Having last attended an event at The Church in August 2022 – which was an amazing Mamma Mia night with an ABBA tribute band – I did wonder if it could live up to the bar they set. And it certainly did.