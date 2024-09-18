REVIEW: ‘I went to The Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival and once again it was a joyous celebration of diversity’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having had such an enjoyable experience at The Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival for the first time last year, it was only right to go along again and make the most of this joyous occasion.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner was first set up 17 years ago at the Roadmender, for people with a range of disabilities and additional needs.

The organisation hosts four ‘club nights’ a year and an annual festival at Abington Park, with this year’s hosted last Sunday (September 15).

It was founded by Christine Whiley in January 2007, when she and her daughter – radio DJ and presenter Jo Whiley – were wowed by a similar disability nightclub group in London and wanted to introduce something like it in Northampton.

Radio DJ and presenter Jo Whiley and her sister Frances took to the Abington Park Bandstand to play some classics for the crowd to enjoy. Photo: Annie Bee Portrait / @anniebeeportrait.

Though the music festival is run with and for disabled individuals at the forefront, the entire community is invited along.

This was the eleventh year of the festival and there was an incredible turnout once again, with hundreds of people who wandered around with smiles on their faces while supporting this invaluable initiative.

The theme was ‘carnival of colour’ and there were two stages for bands, DJs and performers, stalls, rides, inflatables, an animal petting corner, craft tents, food and refreshments, chill out and sensory spaces, and fully accessible facilities.

The festival ran from midday until 5pm at The Bandstand in Abington Park, and there was something for people of all ages.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner hosts four ‘club nights’ a year and an annual festival at Abington Park, with this year’s hosted last Sunday (September 15). Photo: Annie Bee Portrait / @anniebeeportrait.

It was great to see Jo Whiley in attendance, and she and her sister Frances took to the bandstand to play a DJ set of classics for the crowd to enjoy.

From ABBA to YMCA and Gangnam Style, everyone let their hair down and was dancing along to the hits.

Frances, who is one of the inspirations behind offering inclusive events like these, thoroughly enjoyed her time DJing with her sister – and wearing the all-important headset.

When Jo first took to the bandstand, she thanked everyone for being there and showing their continued support to the initiative. She was really pleased to be there after missing the annual event last year.

This was the eleventh year of the festival and there was an incredible turnout once again, with hundreds of people who wandered around with smiles on their faces while supporting this invaluable initiative. Photo: Annie Bee Portrait / @anniebeeportrait.

Addressing the crowd, she summed the afternoon up perfectly – describing it as a celebration of diversity.

It was heartwarming to look around and see people with beaming smiles on their faces, surrounded by their friends and family in a safe and inclusive environment. There is nothing else like it in Northampton, and it is truly a one-of-a-kind and feel-good day out.

You could see the excitement in the performers’ eyes as they waited at the side of the stage to be called on, with their loved ones watching on from the audience.

Britain’s Got Talent semi finalists Born to Perform were in attendance, with their sparkling backdrop that stood out from across the park.

There were also many tents raising awareness of important charities, organisations and services across the town and beyond, as well as raffles to raise money for invaluable causes.

Yet again, The Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival was a roaring success – and this is definitely one to mark out on your calendar for September 2025.

To keep up to date with The Rockin’ Roadrunner, check out their Facebook page here.