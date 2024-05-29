REVIEW: ‘I went to an amazing Bridgerton-themed afternoon tea and you don’t want to miss out’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You do not want to miss the next opportunity to attend this Bridgerton-themed afternoon tea, following the release of the second part of season three on Netflix next month.

As a lover of the regency series since the first episodes dropped four years ago, I jumped at the chance to visit The Old Stableyard Tearoom at Holdenby House.

Themed events like this, which go to the next level of embodying what the show is all about, do not come around often.

This hidden gem at Holdenby House held their ‘afternoon tea with the ton’ on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (May 26 and 27), but there is still an opportunity to go again if you missed out.

In line with the release of the next four episodes of series three, the Bridgerton-themed event is making its return on June 15 and 16.

Emily Armstrong, who took over the vintage tearoom at Easter time last year, saw the perfect opportunity to host the afternoon tea at the retro eatery – particularly as she is a fan of the show herself.

Her attention to detail is second to none and if you know Emily, you know to expect large quantities of her delicious creations. The Old Stableyard Tearoom has become well-renowned for its slabs of cakes, and now I see why.

Emily’s award-winning cakes are sought after and she has been refining her skills since opening her other venture, the Mill House, from her home in Wootton more than half a decade ago.

The afternoon tea is priced at £20 per person, or £17 if you purchase entry to the Holdenby House garden.

The tearoom, filled with old-worldly items that antique lover Emily has collected over the years, was filled with the sound of the Bridgerton playlist as soon as you entered – a touch I really enjoyed.

The first choice was deciding between the four varieties of tea, spanning classic to innovative flavours, and each had a creative name inspired by the series.

As we waited for the food to arrive, all we had to go off was the menu in front of us. This was the first time we had seen a menu, as it was a surprise for everyone attending.

With four types of sandwiches and rolls, six delicious desserts and classic scones with clotted cream and jam, we were spoilt for choice and everyone there had boxes to takeaway at the end as there was too much to devour.

Our personal favourite was the plate of choux pastry creations, particularly ‘Penelope’s lovesick heart choux buns’ pictured here.

Though I would like to leave some element of surprise for anyone who plans to go along next time, our personal favourite was the plate of choux pastry creations – particularly ‘Penelope’s lovesick heart choux buns’ and ‘The Featherington sisters’ raspberry and lemon puff’.

Emily’s popular cakes also made an appearance, with ‘The Duke’s lemon and lavender cake’ and ‘The Queen’s diamond strawberry and rose cake’.

For anyone thinking of paying The Old Stableyard Tearoom a visit, I would definitely recommend – but do not wait around as the Bridgerton-themed afternoon tea is set to book up quickly once again.

To secure your place at the next Bridgerton-themed bonanza on June 15 and 16, message ‘The Old Stableyard Tearoom at Holdenby’ on Facebook.