I got given an access all areas pass to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone – so I spent the day taking selfies with famous people.

Chron and Echo is kindly give two media passes each year to attend Silverstone – one for our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, and one for a reporter, me.

I have been fortunate to go two times in a row, last year and this year. Last year was interesting, I had never been before and I wasn’t too sure how to get the most out of my pass.

Ivan Toney, Chron reporter Logan MacLeod, and Troy Deeney

However, on my return this year I knew exactly how I was going to use it: get down to The Wing, which is famous for being a melting pot of celebs, and soak it all in grid-side

I picked up my pass from the media accreditation centre and saw the magician Dynamo rock up in a Mercedes G Wagon with his entourage, this was kind of the theme for the day, encounters with random celebs.

Down at The Wing, the first celeb I see is scouse UFC fighter Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, so I approach him politely and ask for a cheeky selfie, which he kindly obliges to.

One down. Who else is here?

UFC fighter Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett was all smiles

I spot Manchester United footballer Antony standing outside the Ferrari headquarters. I debate, as a Liverpool fan, whether I fancy a picture with him but go for it anyway. Just like Paddy, he’s more than happy to pose for a picture. Two down.

I take a break from celebrity spotting and take in the opportunity to be able to walk on the grid and see each F1 team in their garages preparing for the race. It’s a genuinely unreal experience and one I know I’m lucky to get. The main takeaway from the grid walk is that behind any individual sport is a mammoth team of highly intelligent people in the background.

Anyway, I go and catch up with Kirsty, Chron and Echo photographer, who has just told me she’s got some exclusive shots of the legendary Brad Pitt, who was filming an untitled F1 movie. Brad Pitt. Huge pic.

Kirsty’s enthusiasm reenergises me to get back out there and get stuck in. So I politely stop Troy Deeney and Ivan Toney for a selfie, who were more than happy to smile for the camera. All three of us in sunglasses and cream coloured tops, we look like a boy band or a deadly attacking front three of Toney on the right-wing, MacLeod false nine, and Deeney left-wing. I like to think the latter. Anyway, both legends, both humble.

Manchester United winger Antony was more than happy for a quick pic

I’m on a roll at this point, confident in my smile and polite technique, I see Chelsea’s Thiago Silva and take my shot again. His entourage is hurrying him up but says I can take a quick selfie while he’s walking. I oblige. Buzzin’. Another friendly encounter with a legend.

Who next? Thiago Alcantara.

As a Liverpool fan and a big admirer of Thiago, I was excited to get a snap with the silky midfielder. He stopped briefly but didn’t give much away when I asked if he was staying at Liverpool this season.

On to the next one.

Chelsea and Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva

Chris Kamara’s walking down to the grid and is being stopped by multiple people for a picture. I wait in line then take my opportunity. Another genuinely nice bloke.

I return to Kirsty and help her with naming footballers while she tells me who she’s spotted: the ‘unbelievably beautiful’ Cara Delevingne, the ‘hunky’ Javier Bardem, the ‘gorgeous’ 59-year-old Brad, the ‘lovely’ Sam Ryder, the ‘legendary’ Jerry Bruckheimer, and the ‘suave’ Damian Lewis. Some dinner party that.

The spectacular Red Arrows whizz over our heads and everyone on The Wing stops to watch on. Another box ticked off on this mad day out.

But I’m still missing the elusive selfie with Brad. The man is the GOAT: Fight Club, Snatch, Ocean's Eleven, Inglourious Basterds, Benjamin Button, Seven, Twelve Monkeys. Unreal.

My waiting about has paid off. Brad, in his F1 racer get up, is walking towards us with a massive entourage telling everyone to move out the way. I move but still manage to get a chance selfie as he walks by. He knows nothing about it but I’ll take it.

Kirsty then takes a couple of photos of me for 15 seconds so I get a sense of what it’s like to be an A-lister. I then head up to the media zone where I watch the race from a quality vantage point.

Former professional footballer and Sky Sports legend, Chris Kamara

Max Verstappen romps to victory, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton securing second and third spots, respectively. A good day all round. F1 has picked up a new fan.

I leave not long after the race ends and end up driving behind Dynamo’s G Wagon all the way out on to the A43, rounding off a magical day out.

There are many different ways you could have used this all access pass, I did it my way and had a blast.

A huge thanks to the Silverstone team for the pass and to the workers on site over the weekend who were polite, helpful and friendly.

Silverstone is a huge draw around the world and we are lucky to have it on our doorstep. Give it a go if you’ve not been.

​Click here to see all the famous faces Kirsty spotted at Silverstone.

The Red Arrows doing a spectacular show overhead moments before the race began