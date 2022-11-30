Revealed...the first finalists of the Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards 2022

The 2022 awards, set to take place at the Royal and Derngate on Thursday December 8, are back for the first time in three years – with more than 20 groups and individuals in the spotlight and up for awards.

Award categories include: Best Newcomer, Trailblazer, Brilliant Group, The Edge and Lifetime Achievement.

The awards also include the Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering, the High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund Award and The Inspirational Women’s Annual Award, a category run in partnership with Avon. Each award category aims to shine a light on the work, commitment and contribution of the voluntary and community sector to the local community.

Rachel McGrath, chief executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation

Here, we celebrate and thank those announced as finalists in the Best Newcomer, sponsored by SugaRich, and Trailblazer, sponsored by Novacroft, categories.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation CEo Rachel McGrath said: “We are absolutely delighted to be holding our annual awards for the first time in three years. Our awards evening is an opportunity to celebrate and recognise the amazing work of local charities and community groups across our county and say a heartfelt thank you to our generous donors and partners who make the good work taking place across Northamptonshire possible.

“The evening will honour groups and unsung heroes and shine a spotlight on the extraordinary impact they are having to address a range of local concerns and social issues. Many of our nominees have been supporting our most vulnerable residents throughout the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis. Their work has never been so vital and it is important that they receive the recognition they deserve.”

Best Newcomer Finalists

African Youth Arise - a community organisation that works with young people (aged between 11-25 years old) and their parents, whom are of African descent and based in East Midlands. Their ‘Get Active’ project was set up to help young get active through whilst improving their well-being and mental health through sessions such as Zumba, step-dance, Afro yoga, swimming and well-being workshops.

Northants Litter Wombles - a community action group whose vision is to create a litter-free county by 2030. This group, which has over 200 volunteers, supplies litter picking equipment to encourage engagement from local residents to take part in organised group litter picks.

Blisworth Friendship Group – who aim to develop a sense of mutual support and friendship within the community. This group holds various functions and events, including quiz nights, party evenings, choir nights, craft days and afternoon tea.

Trailblazer Finalists

Chiral Communities – a group that specialises in sensory projects and particularly appeal to people who experience the world in a sensory way, such as those with dementia or autism, or young children or those with complex needs.

Sound Foundations Early Intervention & Psychotherapy Hub – a charity that works with parents and babies to provide a range of therapies and workshops. Thanks to a Foundation grant this group has been able to deliver an 8-week project, alongside Pen Green Children's Centre in Corby, combining infant massage with music therapy techniques to help strengthen positive bonding experiences between parents/carers and their children.

Wriggle Dance Theatre – whose interactive cinema experience ‘Squidge’ has inspired 480 children in lower income areas across Corby and Kettering. Teachers were delighted with the experience, commenting, "Children with special needs who may not normally join in did.”