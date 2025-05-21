Revealed: Top 10 neighbourhoods in Northamptonshire with the highest decrease in property prices

Take a look at the top 10 neighbourhoods in Northamptonshire with the highest decrease in property prices.

A new report ranks neighbourhoods in Northamptonshire based on how much house prices have changed over the past year.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance put together the House Price Change Report, which looks at how much median house prices went up or down in Northamptonshire between September 2023 and September 2024.

They used data from the Office for National Statistics to compare median house prices in different areas of Northamptonshire for those two dates. Then they worked out which areas had the biggest increases and decreases.

Some places saw property prices drop by as much as 13.1 per cent, with median prices falling from over £390,000 to just over £340,000. Other areas had smaller drops, between 7.7 per cent and 12.3 per cent, with prices falling from around £360,000 to £320,000, or from about £220,000 to under £200,000.

Click through our gallery to see if your neighbourhood is on the list, from number 10 down to number one.

Property prices in Thrapston & Brigstock, East Northamptonshire, fell by 7.7%, dropping from £314,250 to £290,000 between September 2023 and September 2024.

Daventry Central saw a 7.7% decrease in property prices, with the median dropping from £260,000 to £240,000 between September 2023 and September 2024.

Kettering South experienced an 8.6% drop in median property prices, falling from £218,725 to £200,000 between September 2023 and September 2024.

