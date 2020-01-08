Revealed: The chip shop YOU have crowned Northampton's Chippy of the Year

The owner was over the moon with the win and is hopeful that it will attract even more customers.

Nick's Plaice has been crowned the winner of the Northampton Chronicle & Echo's Chippy of the Year award 2019.

The prestigious trophy will be pride of place at the chip shop.

After fighting off tough competition from other fish and chip shops in Northampton, Nick's Plaice topped the pile when your votes were counted.

The owner, Nick Panayis, was delighted to be presented with his trophy and said 'it meant the world'.

The 61-year-old has run the chip shop for 10 years, but despite being nominated for awards previously this is the first one he has ever won.

He said: "It means the world, it really does.

There's a clear American theme in Nick's Plaice.

"I want to thank all the readers who voted for us."

Northampton's new favourite chip shop serves spam fritters, pineapple fritters, breaded mushrooms, chicken wraps and Nick's special belly burgers, as well as the traditional, fish, pies, fish cakes and sausages.

But Nick thinks the secret is in the sauce.

He told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo: "What we do here differently is we make our own tartar sauce and serve it with a wedge of lemon. And we make our own curry sauce.

Nick and Hollie enjoying their work.

"A lot of people come in and ask for just the tartar sauce.

"We get through probably five big tubs a week of it. We bulk make it two or three times a week.

"I also buy the best products, the best fish and all the best ingredients.

"The potatoes come from Lincolnshire and the fish is Norwegian.

"I do not take any short cuts with anything.

"And I have the best staff, without them we would not have won it (the award)."

Nick, who has been in the fish and chip business for 23 years, is hopeful the award will attract new customers as he thinks they will be curious about the competition winner.

Before bringing his love for the traditional British meal to Northampton, Nick worked in America.

He said: "I lived in America for 17 years and worked in a fish restaurant. I got the tartar sauce recipe from them and brought it here.

"Tartar sauce does help with our success but I think it's a mix of everything.

"The £3.95 special is very popular and we treat customers like royalty."

Hollie Goldson, who works part-time at Nick's Plaice added: "I always serve everyone how I would want to be served. If I wouldn't be happy being served it, I won't serve it."

The shop, which offers a 10 per cent discount to all NHS workers, has an American diner theme with light-up signs and violins.

Nick lovingly refers to them as 'the Blackpool illuminations' and the decor is another idea he brought back from his time in America.

He said: "A lot of people come in at night just to see our illuminations."

Nick and Hollie were both very appreciative of the Northampton Chronicle & Echo readers who voted for them and wanted to say a 'massive thank you' to all of them.

Duston Fish Bar came in second and Yummy Yummy, Dallington finished third in the competition.