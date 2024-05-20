REVEALED: The 17 care homes in Northampton rated 'Requires Improvement' or 'Inadequate' by the CQC

Here, we reveal the 17 care homes in Northampton given low inspection ratings by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Just one home received the lowest score of ‘Inadequate’, while 16 others received the second-lowest rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.
1. Cliftonville care home - Requires Improvement
Cliftonville Care Home is currently rated 'Required Improvement by the CQC. The report stated: "During the inspection, staffing levels appeared sufficient. However, people and their relatives told us there were times when although there were enough staff, staff were unknown to people and this had caused anxiety for them." Photo: Google Streetview
2. St Michael's House - Requires Improvement
St Michael's House is rated "Requires Improvement" by the CQC. The report stated: "People were satisfied living at the home and felt they received adequate care. However, there were continued failings in relation to the management, governance and oversight of the service." Photo: Google Streetview
3. The Berkeley - Requires Improvement
The Berkeley is rated "Requires Improvement" by the CQC. The inspection stated: " Not all processes were effective in identifying concerns and improvements needed. The provider implemented new systems and processes after the inspection, these will need to reviewed at the next inspection." Photo: NA
4. Highfield care home - Requires Improvement
Highfield Care Home was rated "Requires Improvement" by the CQC. The report stated: "There was mixed feedback from staff about whether they felt supported in their roles. Staff did not receive regular supervisions and the lack of consistent leadership at the service resulted in a decline in the quality and safety of the service." Photo: NA