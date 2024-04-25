REVEALED: The 13 best things to do in Northamptonshire according to TripAdvisor

Located in the heart of England, Northampton is a perfect place to live and bring up a family.
But those passing through are often surprised at the variety of leisure and entertainment on offer.
From historic gems to 21st century amusements, we look at the county’s most fun days out as rated by TripAdvisor.
1. Icarus Falconry
A short drive outside Northampton, in the gardens of Holdenby House, Icarus Falconry offers customers the chance to indulge in one of England's most ancient and revered pastimes. The site showcases several breeds of owl, hawks and the critically endangered hooded vulture Photo: National World
2. 78 Derngate
An iconic art deco building beloved by architects, 78 Derngate is the only building designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and is an award-winning visitor attraction Photo: National World
3. Pinnacle Climbing Centre
Pinnacle Climbing Centre offers over 200 routes on its climbing walls for this high octane sport, with a separate room for bouldering. All ages are able to to participate in this increasingly family activity. Photo: Pinnacle Climbing Centre
4. Coton Manor Gardens
Coton Manor Gardens is another tourist destination in the country - a ten-acre garden surrounding a beautiful 17th century manor house. Photo: National World