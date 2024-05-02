REVEALED: Northampton GP surgeries as rated by the CQC watchdog

We’ve combed the ratings of all 22 GP surgeries in Northampton rated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC is an executive arm of the Department for Health and Social Care.

It is responsible for regulating all health social care providers in England and Wales.

Read on to find how your surgery is rated by the watchdog. Medical centres which have yet to be inspected are not included on the list.

Maple Access Partnership - Good Rated 'Good' by the CQC. Key findings: "The practice provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm. Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care."

The Mounts Medical Centre - Requires Improvement Rated 'Requires Improvement' by the CQC. Key findings: "Where we identified gaps in systems and processes, the practice responded in a timely manner to reduce risks. The practice learned from incidents, events and complaints and ensured learning was shared amongst the staff team."

Leicester Terrace Healthcare Centre - Outstanding Rated 'Outstanding' by the CQC. Key findings: "Feedback from patients was consistently positive positive. Patients said they felt valued and were always treated with respect and dignity. Appointments with a named GP were readily available and there was continuity of care."