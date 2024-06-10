REVEALED: Nine care facilities in and around Northampton rated 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission

Choosing a care home for a loved one can be one of life’s toughest decisions for family members.
Whether it’s finding the right location or a place with a happy vibe, many unknown considerations often come into play.
The Care Quality Commission has a legal obligation to inspect care homes across the country, placing them into four categories.
Here, we look at the care homes in Northampton which have received the highest rating.
1. The Banyan Tree, Bostock Avenue
The Banyan Tree on Bostock Avenue, which cares for adults with learning disabilities, is rated 'Outstanding' by the CQC. The report states: " Staff were exceptionally caring and compassionate and took great pride in their work and the relationships they had built with people to achieve great progress and positive outcomes for people." Photo: NA
2. Tabs@42
Tabs@42 on Stimpson Avenue cares for a group of adults with complex needs and is rated 'outstanding' by the CQC. The report states: "The management team were highly committed to ensuring people lived fulfilling lives. The whole focus of peoples care was person centred and focused on promoting their independence and social inclusion." Photo: Google Streetview
3. Burlington Court
Burlington Court cares for over 100 elderly residents and is rated 'Outstanding' by the CQC. The report states: "Staff told us they were supported by the registered manager and the management team. Staff told us they could raise any issues with their line managers." Photo: Google Streetview
4. Hillcrest House
Hillcrest House cares for a group of people with autism and other complex needs. It is rated "outstanding" by the CQC, which states: "Feedback from relatives was extremely positive. They had commented on the unique nature of the service, and how their own lives had been improved as well as their relatives using the service." Photo: Google Streetview