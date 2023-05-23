REVEALED: 27 locations where speed camera vans could be parked TODAY in and around Northampton

Remember - the speed limit is the absolute maximum and does not mean it is safe to drive at that speed irrespective of conditions.

More than 3,000 people are killed on Britain's roads every year.

Exceeding the speed limit and travelling too fast for the conditions are recorded by police as contributory factors in fatal collisions.

These factors contributed to 27 per cent of fatal collisions in 2020, 16 per cent of collisions involving serious injuries and 13 per cent of total road traffic collisions. A total of 202 people were killed in collisions involving speeding in 2020, according to The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

Speeding not only increases the risk of a collision but the severity of injuries sustained in the event of a crash.

This is why Northamptonshire Police enforces speed limits - to make roads safer for all motorists.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence. You could risk disqualification from driving if you accumulate 12 or more penalty points within three years.

Here are 27 locations where Northamptonshire Police’s enforcement vans could be parked in and around Northampton, according to the Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Unit website.

Our images are illustrative only and do not indicate the precise locations where these vans park, which could change without notice.

1 . Harlestone Road Speed Limit: 30 mph Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Mereway Speed Limit: 40mph Photo: Northamptonshire Police Photo Sales

3 . A508 Broad Street Speed Limit: 30mph Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Lings Way Speed Limit: 40mph Photo: Northamptonshire Police Photo Sales