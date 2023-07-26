A council ward in Northampton saw an average of about 12 fly-tipping incidents a day from the start of 2022, figures show.

West Northamptonshire Council said there were 6,282 incidents in the Castle ward in the town throughout last year and until June 21 this year.

The authority reported earlier this year that it deals with about 17,000 incidents a year at a cost of more than £750,000.

Council leader Councillor Jonathan Nunn said in June that it is dealing with a “massive number” that was “sadly growing”.

A freedom of information request to the council showed the town’s next most fly-tipped ward was Talavera, which had 4,900 fly-tips reported in the same period – equivalent to about nine a day.

Abington was the third most fly-tipped area in Northampton, with 2,240 incidents. That is equivalent of about four a day in that ward.

The council said while it could say which streets have seen the most fly-tipping, it could not provide figures for how many fly-tips had been reported there.

It said the most fly-tipped streets were:

Alcombe Road Billing Brook Road Cloutsham Street (which is a street away from Alcombe Road) Dell Crescent Essex Street Greatmeadow Greenwood Road Harefield Road Hunter Street Maidencastle

Across West Northamptonshire in the Daventry district, the council said fly-tippers had chucked rubbish in Harborough Road 81 times in the same period. That makes it the most fly-tipped area in the former Daventry District Council area.

The Stour in Daventry saw 38 instances of fly-tipping and Spectacle Lane, near Moulton, had 34 instances, making them the second and third most-fly tipped streets in the area.

In South Northamptonshire, Banbury Road in Rothersthorpe was the most fly-tipped street with 14 incidents.

