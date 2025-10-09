Reuse shop to open at Northampton tip with proceeds from sale of second hand items helping vital town hospice

A reuse shop is set to open at a Northampton tip, with proceeds from the sale of second hand items helping a vital town hospice.

The shop will open at Sixfields Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) later this month, in partnership with Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the shop will offer residents a “convenient and sustainable” way to donate and purchase pre-loved items, helping to reduce waste, support local charity work and promote a circular economy.

Visitors to the tip will be able to donate items suitable for reuse or resale and browse a range of second-hand goods including furniture, toys, household items and more.

Proceeds from the shop will go towards the vital care services that Cynthia Spencer Hospice provides in the community.

Maya Joseph-Hussain, CEO of Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity, said: “The re-use store will sell pre-loved items and generate much needed funds for end-of-life care. We look forward to welcoming residents to our new store and supporting us to continue our vital care in the community.”

Councillor Nigel Stansfield, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste at WNC, added: "The new shop at Sixfields HWRC is a fantastic initiative that empowers residents to make a real difference, giving pre-loved items a second life, reducing landfill waste, and directly supporting the work of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

“By donating and shopping here, residents are not only helping protect our environment but also contributing to compassionate care for those in our community who need it most. We’re proud to collaborate with a charity that plays such a meaningful role locally, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.”

Residents can donate reusable items at any of the six tips across West Northants. These items are then sold at the re-use shops at Farthinghoe and Sixfields (once open).

People are encouraged to donate reusable items such as furniture, small appliances, books, and toys when visiting the recycling centres.

An opening date has not yet been confirmed, but will be in the coming weeks, according to the council.

Earlier this year, WNC entered a new contract with FCC Environment, to manage all six recycling centres across the area, which has seen the announcement of appointment-only tip visits, which will launch in November.